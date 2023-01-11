Depression is a luxury according to 50 Cent.

As per HipHopDX, the rapper made the explosive claim during a recent interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood. According to 50 Cent, feeling depressed just isn’t an option for someone like him.

“I think the things you go through make you who you are,” he said. “And in my journey, there’s certain things that I don’t even let into my system like that. Like, I think depression is a luxury. Because where I’m from, you can’t afford to be depressed.”

50 Cent wasn’t done with that inflammatory statement. “You gotta pay the bills, right? So you gotta go to work,” he continued. “You gotta get up, gotta go do what you gotta do. You got people right now that’s at work that don’t feel like being there.

“But they got responsibilities so they feel uncomfortable while they’re working, while they’re doing what they gotta do.”

As for people suffering from depression, 50 Cent didn’t understand something. “When these guys get in a slump and they just decide they’re not gonna do anything – I’m like, where they do that at?” he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, 50 Cent revealed that Eminem turned down a whopping offer to perform with him at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The pair memorably performed together at last year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg.

‘Because of the Super Bowl, I got an inquiry about World Cup and they had a budget of $9 million,” he claimed, adding that negotiations failed when Eminem’s team were uninterested. “They’re like, ‘he’s not gonna do it,” 50 Cent said.

“If you would do a one-off show, maybe you would do the biggest live sporting event in the world,” he added about the missed opportunity. You can watch 50 Cent’s full interview below.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.