It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation.

While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule, others, like Public Enemy legend Chuck D, used the moment to express their anger at the issue of gun violence in hip hop.

For his two cents, 50 Cent sent a touching message to Quavo, Takeoff’s uncle and former bandmate, reminding him that some of the best music often comes from a place of pain, as per Complex.

“This is really how it goes @quavohuncho you have to position this Album correctly for Take Offs Legacy, go make a couple changes and address everything all artist make the best music out of painful moments,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram.

Accompanying it was a clip of music executive Steven Victor discussing 50 Cent’s involvement in the late Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut album. Titled Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, the record came out in 2020, less than five months after the rapper’s death.

In the clip, Victor claimed the posthumous album may not have ever been released if it wasn’t for 50’s impact. “So when (Pop Smoke) passed, 50 kept trying to get in touch with me,” he said.

“So I finally went to go see him. I couldn’t listen to (Pop Smoke’s) music, and 50 was like, ‘Yo. You’re being selfish. You can’t let your emotions or you being in this depressed state stop you from executing the plans you guys had. Three weeks ago, you guys were in my office talkin’ about taking over the world.

“He passed away, but who’s going to keep his legacy goin’? Who’s gonna make sure his music comes out so he can take care of his family?’ He’s like, ‘That’s on you. I get you’re sad and all that shit, but this ain’t the time for that.’”

Takeoff and Quavo, working under the name Unc & Phew, released the collaborative album, Only Built for Infinity Links, last month, with the album reaching the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard 200.

Takeoff was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley in the early hours of Tuesday morning, at the age of 28.

