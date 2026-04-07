50 Cent is getting his own documentary. After notably producing Netflix’s recent Diddy series Sean Combs: The Reckoning, 50 Cent is now stepping in front of the camera for a Hulu project (as per Variety). The three-part docuseries will trace his evolution from Curtis Jackson to the globally renowned music and business titan 50 Cent.

50 Cent earned his breakout film role in 2005 with Get Rich or Die Tryin’, which was loosely based on his own life and named after his 2003 album.

He played Marcus Grier in the film, a drug dealer who pursues a career in hip-hop. He also appeared in Power, which he also executive produced, and will be in the upcoming Street Fighter film.

The latter film shut down Sydney’s Luna Park for filming last year. 50 Cent took to Instagram at the time to flex the cast’s freedom at the iconic city spot.

“Street Fighter we have the coolest cast and crew on this movie 🎥 we out doing shit, I took over the park so no one could be there but us. 👀 what you doing on your movie! 😆 suckers. @50centaction,” he wrote in the social media post.

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Street Fighter is set for release on October 16th, 2026, with a cast that includes Jason Momoa, Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji and 50 Cent. The film also features WWE champions Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, Australian UFC featherweight star Aleksander Volkanovski in his big-screen debut, masked country crooner Orville Peck in his first acting role, and comedians Eric André and Andrew Schulz.

50 Cent’s upcoming doco, meanwhile, will be directed by Mandon Lovett (Boys in Blue, The French Montana Story: For Khadija) and executive produced by 50 Cent for G-Unit Film & Television, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman for IPC, Lovett and Patrick Altema, who also serves as showrunner.

“Through an intimate and revealing lens, the series portrays a figure who has consistently transformed conflict and adversity into enduring cultural impact,” the official synopsis reads.