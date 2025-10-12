5SOS are coming home.

The pop group took to their new Instagram account to reveal the news, writing “AUSTRALIA… Your favourite boyband is coming home!”

The post also confirmed the show dates as October 27th in Melbourne and October 29th in Sydney. “Enter via the link in bio for your chance to attend the exclusive fan events,” the post added.

Eager fans can enter to win a double pass to the Sydney and Melbourne fan events here.

5SOS’ shows follow the announcement of new album Everyone’s a Star!, which is led by comeback single “NOT OK”.

The new record is the Sydney band’s first with Republic Records which promises 5SOS in their “most ambitious era yet,” even dubbing this new chapter as “5SOS 2.0”.

5SOS’ last album, 5SOS5, dropped on September 23rd, 2022 and was yet another hit release. The record hit No. 1 in Australia – their fifth consecutive chart-topper – and reached No. 1 in the UK and No. 2 in the US

In Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s countdown of the 100 best Australian albums of the 2020s so far, 5SOS5 made it to No. 22 on the list, while solo albums from three of the four band members sat pretty in the middle at No. 51, No. 50, and No. 49, respectively.

Various 5SOS members haven’t been shy about discussing new music with Rolling Stone AU/NZ in recent interviews.

Bassist Calum Hood gave an update on potential new music from the Sydney quartet. While discussing his debut solo LP, ORDER chaos ORDER, the 29-year-old songwriter hinted at what’s to come next.

“We’re always planning. The 5SOS cog in the music world never stops. In fact, it’s probably the hardest-working cog,” he said. “There’s always conversations going. There’s always people dreaming up things — ‘What if we do this, what if we do that?’ So fear not, because there’s always something going on.”

Guitarist Michael Clifford also told the publication about the group’s new music, hinting that big things are on the way.

“I’m so proud to be a part of a band that’s able to do stuff that’s scary, and I’m also proud to even just know the guys because they also release dope fucking music,” he said. “I think that’s the thing that’s most exciting about the next 5SOS record – nobody has a fucking clue.”