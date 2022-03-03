6ix9ine has been dealt another huge legal loss in a judge’s latest ruling.

As per court documents obtained by Complex, a Manhattan judge has denied the controversial rapper’s request to either terminate or prematurely end his five-year term of supervised release.

According to his legal representatives, 6ix9ine was eligible for this because he’s lived a “law-abiding life” since leaving prison two years ago. They further argued that their client “has taken considerable steps to better himself” and doesn’t associate with “criminally minded individuals” anymore.

That wasn’t enough for Judge Paul Engelmayer however: he stated that good behaviour doesn’t warrant early termination. “Mr. Hernandez’s compliance with the law since his April 2020 release cannot be divorced from the fact that he has been under judicial supervision,” the judge said. “The supervised release regime has given Mr. Hernandez, like other defendants, a strong incentive to abide by the law.

Although the Court is hopeful that Mr. Hernandez’s choice since his release to abide by the law reflects a durably matured internal compass, the Court today cannot be fully confident that, freed of judicial supervision, he would not lapse.”

Engelmayer added that the rapper had only completed 10 hour of his mandatory 300 hours of community service during his period of supervised release. Although 6ix9ine’s representatives claimed that their client’s options were limited as a result of his fame, the court insisted that avenues of potential community service remained opened to him.

“I think he earned the right to have his supervised release terminated early,” 6ix9ine’s attorney Lance Lazzaro shared. “The judge decided that the application was premature, even though the law allowed us to make this right after one year. He’s basically been on supervised release close to two years. We thought that the judge should do it. Probation had no objection to it. The US Attorney objected, and the judge ruled in the US Attorney’s favor.”

As Judge Engelmayer issued the order without prejudice, 6ix9ine is free to request early termination at a later juncture.