Lil Tjay was recently hospitalized after being shot and 6ix9ine took that as an opportunity to kick Tjay while he was down.

Lil Tjay has been recently been hospitalized after being shot in Edgewater, NJ, which was confirmed by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office of New Jersey.

“#BCPONJ Major Crimes Unit and Edgewater PD are investigating a shooting with 2 victims around midnight on 6/22 at 14 The Promenade in Edgewater. More details to follow.

TMZ later confirmed that Lil Tjay was one of two victims in the shooting and that he was hospitalized in critical condition. The update was followed by further news from other sources.

“Story via TMZ – Rapper Lil Tjay is undergoing emergency surgery after being shot … TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Tjay was shot just after midnight in Edgewater, NJ. We’re told at the time of this post the rapper is in surgery. The extent of his wounds and his condition have not been revealed.

We’re told there were 2 shooting sites — one at a Chipotle Restaurant and another at a nearby Exxon Gas station.

The suspect or suspects are still at large and police are on the hunt. So far, the motive is unknown.

The incident went down in the middle of the night Wednesday in Edgewater, New Jersey.”

After the post from Akademiks, Corn or @luhblix pointed out something he noticed in the comment sections from Akademik’s post. Corn took to Twitter to call out 6ix9ine for being an absolute clout goblin, who commented laughing emojis under the Akademiks post. This isn’t the first time 6ix9ine has the critically injured or dead. On top of repeatedly laughing at the expense of dead rappers, there was also a report from Lil Tjay back in 2020 in which he claimed that 6ix9ine’s team tried to pay him to beef with Tekashi— weirdo behavior.

“6ix9ine weird asf for this. Pray for Lil Tjay”

Corn later reported that Tjay made it out of surgery and has been upgraded from critical to stable condition which can be corroborated by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office of New Jersey.

“Tjay is outta surgery and appears to be doing good”

“Update on #BCPONJ & @EdgewaterPolice investigation in Edgewater NJ shooting: per initial investigation, does not appear to be random act and one victim upgraded from critical to stable condition. Other admitted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries in good condition.”