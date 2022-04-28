Tekashi 6ix9ine was allegedly attacked and punched in the head as he was leaving a Miami nightclub, new video shows.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was allegedly punched in the head while leaving a Miami nightclub, a new video shows.

Posted by TMZ, the video shows security clearing the way for 6ix9ine and his entourage. As the rapper walks by, however, a fellow clubber throws a punch at him. As security tries to pull 6ix9ine away, the attacker goes out of frame, presumably taking off.

6ix9ine or his team have yet to comment on the incident. It is also unclear whether the perpetrator was caught.

According to reports, the rapper performed a song for attendees from the DJ booth. during the night. Reports also stated that he was apparently unaffected by the attack and signed autographs for fans outside the club.

#EXCLUSIVE: Apparently this club-goer wasn't a fan of Tekashi's music, snitching, or maybe even his hair … https://t.co/8It6ydClHc pic.twitter.com/NRPEblrYYM — TMZ (@TMZ) April 28, 2022 Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

6ix9ine, who said back in March that he was “struggling to make ends meet“, is no stranger to controversy. Said statement was, in fact, made on court documents in a civil lawsuit regarding an armed robbery, in which he was implicated and pleaded guilty.

In November 2018, 6ix9ine and his crew were arrested on federal racketeering and firearms charges. He later pleaded guilty to all charges levied against him, which included racketeering conspiracy, multiple firearms offences, narcotics trafficking, and more.

On account of his assistance in investigating the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, he was sentenced to two years in prison. However, he completed the final months of his internment in home confinement on account of being a “model prisoner.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer and the Tekashi 69 Observer.