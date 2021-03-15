In this day and age, it feels like every man and his dog has started a podcast. We’re trimming the fat and taking a look at 7 music podcasts that we just can’t get enough of.

This Particular Album Is Very, Very Important To Me

Every music fan has an album that is more special to them than all other albums. Perhaps your love if fuelled by nostalgia — the extramundane connection one has towards the record that soundtracked their formative years. Panic! At The Disco’s A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out is likely not my actual favourite album ever, but also, you’re never going to feel something as intensely as you did when you were seventeen.

Hosts Joel Spence and Deborah Tarica enlist the help of special guests to delve into a particular album that means a hell of a lot to them. Highlights include Al Yankovic talking about Devo’s Freedom Of Choice and comedian Demi Adejuyigbe on the glorious heartbreak of Radiohead’s In Rainbows.

Song Exploder

By this point, we assume that everyone has listened to the monolith that is Song Exploder. If you haven’t, consider this your final push. These bite-sized episodes see musicians unpack every minute detail of their song. It’s magic stuff that completely enriches ones listening experience. Highlights include Lorde unpacking ‘Sober’ and Trent Reznor delving into Nine Inch Nails ‘Hurt’.

Questlove Supreme

Questlove may have carved out his legacy as drummer for The Roots, but before he cut his teeth as a musician, he was a truly excellent music journalist. Questlove’s podcast is excellent, funny, intelligent, well researched and a total must-listen for all music nerds. The interviews are eclectic, and span all genres, from the likes of Jack White to Solange.

Henry and Heidi

In which Black Flag’s Henry Rollins and his longtime manager Heidi May chew the fat on all things rock’n’roll. There are only a few episodes in the series, so you’ll get through them quickly — but the anecdotes the pair come up with pander to all our gossipy rock sensibilities.

Turned Out A Punk

Damian Abraham is a jack of all trades, he carved out his legacy fronting hardcore heretics Fucked Up and has worked as a presenter for Vice. It comes as no surprise that he’s more than capable of churning out a top-tier podcast.

Turned Out A Punk is an ode to the time-honoured genre. With each episode, Abraham delves into the rich history of the punk and its relationship with his guests. There are over 300 episodes, featuring the likes of Descendents frontman Milo Aukerman, Anthony Bourdain, Johnny Marr, Jack Black and Conor Oberst.

No Effects

One for those that spend their time trawling the r/indieheads subreddit. No Effects is hosted by one half of the electronic duo Tanlines. Cohen launched No Effects after reaching a threshold with interview questions that felt like they had come “straight off the press release.” Each episode features candid, personal conversations with musicians like Ezra Koenig, Animal Collective, Perfume Genius, Albert Hammond Jr., Laura Marling. As far as music interview podcasts go, this is the cream of the crop. Listen on Spotify Dissect A serialized podcast that deep dives into a single, significant album per seasons, with each episode drawing from a single song. Host Cole Cuchna delivers thorough and thoughtful analysis on a number of era-defining records including To Pimp A Butterfly, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

