Falls Festival announced their stacked lineup and now we’re going to help you navigate it with our top picks of who you must-see.

For the first time since the pandemic halted the music world, Falls Festival is making it’s comeback, and doing so right and proper with one of the best lineups we’ve seen all year. With over 45 artists set to hit the stages across Victoria, New South Wales, and Western Australia, the 2022/23 edition of Falls Festival will be an unmissable event.

With massive international headliners like English rock outfit Arctic Monkeys, American rapper Lil Nas X, and Scottish pop group CHVRCHES taking the helm as headliners, plus a good chunk of national and local artist to round things out, it’s tough to work out who to see when there are so many great options available.

Well, we’re here to help, and we’ve combed through the lineup to give you a bit of a hand by recommending our picks of the seven artists you’ve got to see to believe at this year’s installation of Falls Festival.

Check out Falls Festival:

1. King Stingray

Just over 18 months since the release of their debut single, ‘Hey Wanhaka’, Yolŋu surf-rockers King Stingray have been going from strength to strength, blowing away live audiences whenever they get the chance to strut their stuff.

With a new single out in the world, a recent win for Best New Artist at the Rolling Stone Australia Awards, and now endless musical possibilities coming their way, it’s clear that King Stingray are on track to be one of the most exhilarating local acts on the bill when they tear up Falls Festival over the new year period.

Check out ‘Camp Dog’ by King Stingray:

2. Peggy Gou

Having been a fixture of the music scene for close to a decade now, South Korea’s Peggy Gou has consistently found a way to turn electronic music on its head thanks to her intricate and immense compositions.

Now it seems that Australia is fast becoming Peggy’s new favourite place, with Falls Festival set to serve as her second trip to the country in under a year. Wrapping up her latest Aussie trek back in April, anyone who wasn’t lucky enough to catch Peggy Gou as she enters one of the most exciting periods of her career is well-advised to right that wrong later this year.

Check out ‘Starry Night’ by Peggy Gou:

3. Genesis Owusu

If Genesis Owusu has managed to slip past you over these past few years, then we’re impressed as we are certain that you need to be changing that as soon as possible. With debut album Smiling With No Teeth managing to win just about every award it possibly could (including the coveted Soundmerch Australian Music Prize), it’s clear that Genesis Owusu is quickly becoming one of the country’s most exciting names.

Now, with his live performances more than living up to their reputation, Falls Festival will see him hitting the festival circuit, proving why he’s managed to amass such a devoted following in such a short time, and why his music is truly inescapable.

Check out ‘Don’t Need You’ by Genesis Owusu:

4. Jamie xx

Having kicked off his career as a member of The xx, it didn’t take long for Jamie xx to go it alone, kicking off a solo career that only gets better with every piece of new music that arrives. Though it’s currently been seven years since the release of his chart-busting In Colour, a handful of new singles in recent years seems to indicate that Jamie xx is on track to amp things up once again.

We can’t say whether or not he’ll have new music on hand by the time he returns to Australia, but as one of the world’s most exciting producers going around, it goes without saying Aussies are in prime position to witness some musical magic when Jamie xx makes his long-awaited return.

Check out ‘Gosh’ by Jamie xx:

5. Spacey Jane

One of the most riveting Aussie success stories in recent years, both new and old fans will tell you that Spacey Jane’s rise to fame as been a long time coming, though its their status as endearingly humble artists that has captured the hearts and minds of countless admirers.

With music that envelopes you as it unfolds, and with lyrics as powerful as they are heartfelt, Spacey Jane are gearing up to release album number two this month, proving that 2022 is on track to truly be their year.

Check out ‘Hardlight’ by Spacey Jane:

6. Amyl And The Sniffers

Whether they’re tearing it up on global stages far from home, or supporting the likes of the Foo Fighters, these past years have proven that there’s just about nothing that Amyl And The Sniffers can’t do. With immense, crushing tracks on their latest album, Comfort To Me, Amyl have defied their critics to craft one of the best releases of their career.

Now, they’re set to take it on the road in Australia once again, showing Falls Festival crowds why they’re one of the most intense bands going around the country today.

Check out ‘Security’ by Amyl And The Sniffers:

7. Elsy Wameyo

Kenyan-born Elsy Wameyo has been on the rise for a few years now, having gone from kicking off her career in 2018, to being awarded the people’s choice award for Best Hip Hop artist at the South Australian Music Awards just one year later.

This swift ascension to wider popularity is a testament to Elsy’s stellar lyricism and stunning performance style, asserting her as not only one of the most exciting young artists on the Falls Festival bill this year, but as one Aussie artist you need to keep an eye on.

Check out ‘River Nile’ by Elsy Wameyo:

Falls Festival 2022/23

Arctic Monkeys

Lil Nas X

Peggy Gou

CHVRCHES

The OG Wiggles

Jamie xx

Aminé

Ocean Alley

Camelphat

Spacey Jane

DMA’S

G Flip

PinkPantheress

Rico Nasty

Amyl and The Sniffers

Mall Grab

Ben Böhmer

DJ Seinfeld

Genesis Owusu

TSHA

CC: Disco!

Young Franco

Anna Lunoe

Luude

Lastlings

May-A

Choomba

The Vanns

King Stingray

Peach PRC

Beddy Rays

Jean Dawson

Telenova

Biscits

Barry Can’t Swim

Floodlights

Elkka

Wongo

YNG Martyr

1300

Moktar

Magadalena Bay

Dameeeela

Ebony Boadu

Elsy Wameyo

Rona.

Juno Mamba

and more…

December 29th-31st, 2022

Pennyroyal Plains, Colac, VIC

Tickets: Moshtix

December 31st, 2022-January 2nd, 2023

North Byron Parklands, Yelgun, NSW

Tickets: Moshtix

January 7th-8th, 2023

Fremantle Park, Fremantle, WA

Tickets: Moshtix