The Falls Festival 2022/2023 lineup has been announced, with some of the biggest international artists set to perform.

A great mixture of Australian festival favourites, rising stars, and household names will play the festival across three main stages, including at new fresh locations in Victoria and Western Australia (see full details below).

The El Capitan Stage will showcase the biggest global headline artists across hip hop, indie, rock, and pop. Sugarloaf Resort, featuring high end production and custom structures, is the new home for electronic music, while the Future Stages will be the place to find the future stars of music.

Arctic Monkeys lead the lineup, set to bring their swaggering rock to the Falls Festival stage. Their last two albums, 2013’s AM and 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, both topped the ARIA Albums Chart, and with rumours swirling about a new album coming this year, Alex Turner and co. will have plenty of exciting material to perform at the event.

Lil Nas X dominated 2021 with his culture-shifting debut album Montero and that looks to continue this year. Known for his charismatic live shows and powerhouse hits like the Jack Harlow collaboration ‘Industry Baby’, Falls will be the rapper’s first live shows in Australia.

Electronic music is well-represented in the lineup with superstars like Jamie xx, Mall Grab, DJ Seinfeld, and Peggy Gou. There will also be lots of Australian talent on show, including Amyl and the Sniffers, Spacey Jane, Ocean Alley, Genesis Owusu, and Peach PRC.

Fans can sign up via fallsfestival.com for presale, which will take place on Monday, May 9th between 9am-9pm local time. LatitudePay presale then begins on Tuesday, May 10th (9am local time)-Wednesday, May 11th (11:59pm local time or until ticket allocation is exhausted). General sale opens on Thursday, May 12th via moshtix.

Falls Festival 2022/2023

ARCTIC MONKEYS, LIL NAS X, PEGGY GOU, CHVRCHES, JAMIE XX, AMINÉ, OCEAN ALLEY, CAMELPHAT, SPACEY JANE, DMA’S, G FLIP, PINKPANTHERESS, RICO NASTY, AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS, MALL GRAB, BEN BÖHMER (LIVE), DJ SEINFELD, GENESIS OWUSU, TSHA, CC:DISCO!, YOUNG FRANCO, ANNA LUNOE, LUUDE, LASTLINGS, MAY-A, CHOOMBA, THE VANNS, KING STINGRAY, PEACH PRC, BEDDY RAYS, JEAN DAWSON, TELENOVA, BISCITS, BARRY CAN’T SWIM, FLOODLIGHTS, ELKKA, WONGO, YNG MARTYR, 1300, MOKTAR, MAGDALENA BAY, DAMEEEELA, EBONY BOADU, ELSY WAMEYO, RONA., JUNO MAMBA + MANY MORE

December 29th, 30th & 31st 2022

Pennyroyal Plains, Colac, VIC

December 31st 2022, January 1st & 2nd 2023

North Byron Parklands, Yelgun, NSW

January 7th & 8th 2023

Fremantle Park, Fremantle, WA

FALLS IS AN 18+ ONLY FESTIVAL

Birregurra VIC & Byron NSW

3 Day Event GA $379 + booking fees & cc charges

3 Day Event VIP $559 + booking fees & cc charges

1 Day Event GA $189 + booking fees & cc charges

1 Day Event VIP $279 + booking fees & cc charges

3 Day Camping $149 + booking fees & cc charges

4 Day Camping $149 (Byron only) + booking fees & cc charges

Fremantle WA

2 Day Event GA $349 + booking fees & cc charges

2 Day Event VIP $499 + booking fees & cc charges

1 Day Event GA $189 + booking fees & cc charges

1 Day Event VIP $279 + booking fees & cc charges