A shocking incident unfolded during Bad Omens’ concert at Festival Hall in Melbourne last night (January 22nd) when ceiling panels fell onto the crowd following the deployment of confetti cannons.

The American alt-metal band was performing their second last song of the night, “Just Pretend,” from their 2022 album The Death of Peace of Mind, when the confetti erupted and at least three panels simultaneously collapsed from the venue’s ceiling.

Videos shared on social media, including YouTube, TikTok and X, captured large chunks of plaster falling onto punters in the general admission mosh pit.

“Had part of a roof fall on my noggen [sic] tonight,” one fan shared. “Finally not having to travel 13,000km to see Bad Omens was so good it blew the roof off.”

Had part of a roof fall on my noggen tonight 🤣🤣 Finally not having to travel 13,000km to see Bad Omens was so good it blew the roof off pic.twitter.com/3kGDRIKceJ — misery ♡ 🔜 ALGS🇯🇵 (@MiseryPlague) January 22, 2025

“Roof falling down (and injuring people)…” shared another.

Look at my old ass learning how to rotate videos. Roof falling down (and injuring people) during bad omens in Melbourne. https://t.co/oFJNtUUIe3 pic.twitter.com/WCLNA8wPfM — plants have feelings and I eat them (@Felix786) January 22, 2025

Some attendees reported injuries, with claims that one concertgoer was hospitalised with visible bleeding.

These reports remain unverified as neither the band nor the venue has issued a statement addressing the incident.

The event marked the first night of Bad Omens’ “Goodbye, Friend” Australian tour, which had added an extra Melbourne date due to overwhelming demand.

The band briefly left the stage in darkness after the incident but returned for one final song to close the night. It’s unsure whether they were even aware that the incident had happened at the time.

Despite the alarming events, Bad Omens is scheduled to perform again at Festival Hall tonight for a sold-out concert, with special guests Poppy and House of Protection.

There has been no indication that last night’s ceiling collapse will affect tonight’s show.

Following tonight’s show in Melbourne, Bad Omens will head to Brisbane for a sold-out show at Riverstage (Saturday, 25th January) and two nights at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion (Tuesday, 28th and Wednesday, 29th January).

Last time the band performed in Australia was the Knotfest debut in 2023.