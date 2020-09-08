Over the weekend, Powderfinger dashed all hopes of them taking part in a reunion performance for the 2020 AFL Grand Final.

“Hey Everyone, just to put the rumour mill out of business,” the band wrote in a Twitter statement. “We were extremely flattered to have been asked to perform at the Gabba @AFL GF. A very generous and enticing proposal made by Mr Gudinski and the AFL board (thanks ladies & gents) but it is not to be this time folks.”

Powderfinger revealed that they’d rather give the opportunity to a budding Queensland musician. “We’d rather make way for active Queensland artists,” they continued. “Might see some of you at the Gabba Oct 24 but we will just have a beer and a pie in hand not guitars.”

The band proceeded to rattle off a bunch of names that they reckon would be good for the gig. So in the spirit of all things, we’ve put together a list of acts we think might play the Grand Final.

Amy Shark

Amy Shark is arguably the most footy-core artist active in Australia at the moment. I can’t explain this, but everything about her vibe exudes a “3-4 pints of XXX Gold at the Magpies match” energy.

WAAX

WAAX are this generations answer to Powderfinger. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, they’re the best rock act in the country. Bernard Fanning also produced their debut record, Big Grief, so truly, they’re the replacement that makes the most sense.

Violent Soho

Violent Soho do not exude footy energy. I can, however, imagine a few dads rocking out to the rallying cries of ‘Covered in Chrome’. Also would love to see a bleeped-out version for a televised audience. Hell frick yeah!

Midnight Oil

2019 saw the band hit the studio for the first time in 18 years. I reckon the crowd would go absolutely bonza for a performance of ‘Beds Are Burning’. Peter G’s wacky dancing is exactly the tonic we need in this trying time.

Cub Sport

A band that are too cool for this earth are definitely too cool for the AFL Grand Final. However, would love to see what Cub Sport could do with AFL money. Something sumptuous and transcendental.

Confidence Man

Can you imagine the response this would rouse? Would love to see these first-class bitches turn the footy world on its head with their campy glory. Already reeling from the serotonin hit reading old broads complain on Facebook about the performance would incite.

Pete Murray

We’ve all seen better days. The Australian Football League does have a propensity for booking like, milquetoast white dudes for entertainment. We’ve had Dean Lewis, we’ve had Ed Sheeran, it’s the blueprint Pete Murray’s time to shine. He released his first new music since 2017 this year, that’s gotta count for something?

Who do you reckon will take on the duty of pre-game performance at the hallowed AFL Grand Final? Let us know.