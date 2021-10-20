A documentary about the creative relationship between iconic singer-songwriters Carole King and James Taylor is on the way.

As per Variety, the new documentary has been commissioned by CNN and HBO Max, with the film set to premiere on the former followed by streaming and international distribution rights going to the latter.

Titled Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name, the main focus will be on the pair’s 2010 world tour, otherwise known as the ‘Troubadour Reunion Tour’. That title referred to the famous West Hollywood Troubadour club, where King and Taylor often played at together back in the 1970’s. They also had a six-night run at the venue in 2007 to mark its 50th anniversary.

Frank Marshall is on board as director and producer which should be a good thing: he previously helmed another HBO music doc, The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart.

“I’ve been listening to and playing their music my whole life, so it’s especially meaningful to me and such an honor to be able to put together (a film about) this special reunion concert by these two extraordinarily gifted friends,” Marshall shared in a statement.

Some filming has reportedly already taken place for the documentary, with King and Taylor and their backing band members being interviewed for it.

Carole King is one of the most heralded songwriters in U.S. history. Active for six decades, she’s been responsible for 1118 singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 as either a writer or co-writer.

And she’s enjoying quite the moment in the spotlight. King is set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at the end of this month, with none other than Taylor Swift inducting her and also covering her songs.

James Taylor is just as acclaimed, with six Grammy Awards to his name amongst other accolades. He remains one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with more than 100 million records sold globally.

King and Taylor interestingly found success with the same song, ‘You’ve Got a Friend’. The classic track was first written and recorded by the former for her 1971 album Tapestry, while Taylor’s single version reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Check out ‘You’ve Got a Friend’ by Carole King:

Check out ‘You’ve Got a Friend’ by James Taylor: