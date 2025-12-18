After the surprise release of Big Ole Album Vol. 1 earlier this year, A Day to Remember are aiming to release the follow-up in 2026.

Appearing on a recent episode of the Rolling Stone Uncut podcast ahead of the band’s arena tour of Australia and New Zealand, frontman Jeremy McKinnon confirmed that Big Ole Vol. 2 is in the works.

“We’re still working on new stuff… we’re hoping to have that out sometime next year,” McKinnon said.

“We’ve just gotta keep working. We got a few months off though, before we get going again, so we’re gonna put a lot of time in right now.”

While fans were shocked with the physical format release Big Ole Album Vol. 1 in March, McKinnon said of another surprise drop for the next album: “It’s gonna be like a question of like, do we do it again? Or do we try to surprise [fans] again in a different way? We’ll see what happens. We’re gonna finish it, see how we feel about it as a whole, see how the vibe feels as a whole.”

Later in the chat, the singer said that the move to surprise fans with the record was “purposeful” and was done to demand attention and do something that was not being done in modern music releases.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

“The idea came up: ‘Can we figure out a way to release it only in stores, and like let people live with the album for like a week or two?’ And it was basically just waiting on logistics [from the label] for a big portion of it, but they figured it out, and I think they did a great job with it,” he said.

“It was a lot of fun to do it, and to see people’s reaction to doing it in person and on the internet, or just across the shows we’ve done, at signings we did, everybody just responded so positively, and it was just a breath of fresh air for us.

“I couldn’t suggest it more for other artists.”

Watch the full episode above.

A DAY TO REMEMBER AND PAPA ROACH ‘BIG ROCK TOUR’ AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2026

Saturday, April 4th

RAC Arena, Perth WA

Monday, April 6th

AEC Arena, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, April 8th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Friday, April 10th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Sunday, April 12th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, April 15th

Spark Arena, Auckland NZ