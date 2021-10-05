Warning: spoilers for The Masked Singer are ahead.

The unveiling of the final three celebrities on this season’s The Masked Singer definitely disappoint.

The grand finale of season three took place on Tuesday night, October 5th, and saw U.S. pop star Anastacia crowned as the winner.

She was followed in second place by Aussie comedian and presenter Em Rusciano and former Australian Idol contestant Axle Whitehead in third place. They had each performed as the Vampire, Dolly and Mullet respectively.

Anastacia was quite the guest for the show, being a multi-million selling international pop star. Her two biggest hits, 2000’s ‘I’m Outta Love’ and 2004’s ‘Left Outside Alone’, topped the ARIA Singles Chart.

Check out ‘Left Outside Alone’ by Anastacia:

The singer explained that one of the reasons she wanted to take part in The Masked Singer was to simply have the chance to perform onstage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The industry is completely frozen,” she said. “We have no stages to go on, we can‘t have crowds, and I understand that because I want to keep people safe, but I miss doing my job and I really, really miss singing. And so this was such a beautiful, like, get out of jail free card.”