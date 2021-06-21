Macy Gray has recently penned an opinion piece in which she has called for an update to the American flag, coinciding with Juneteenth this year.

The opinion piece, written by the R’n’B, soul artist was published on Market Watch shares Gray’s view that the American flag no longer “represents freedom and democracy”.

Gray wrote, “Sixty-two years later, in 2021, we have changed and it’s time for a reset, a transformation. One that represents all states and all of us.”

“The Confederate battle flag, which was crafted as a symbol of opposition to the abolishment of slavery, is just recently tired. We don’t see it much anymore. However, on the 6th, when the stormers rained on the nation’s most precious hut, waving Old Glory — the memo was received: the American flag is its replacement.”

She continued, “President Biden, Madame Harris and members of Congress: the American flag has been hijacked as code for a specific belief. God bless those believers, they can have it. Like the Confederate, it is tattered, dated, divisive, and incorrect. It no longer represents democracy and freedom. It no longer represents ALL of us. It’s not fair to be forced to honor it. It’s time for a new flag.”

Gray then turns her attention to the flag’s stars.