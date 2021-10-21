Florida Man is a meme for a reason: a 61-year-old man from the U.S. state has provoked backlash after he allegedly married his 18-year-old goddaughter, and Kodak Black decided to have his say on the matter.

Reports of the, um, unconventional marriage garnered horrified reactions on social media, with the majority shocked that a man would want to marry someone he’d known from the time they were a baby.

Kodak Black wasn’t as disturbed as everyone else though, as per Complex. The rapper weighed in on the alleged marriage of Michael and Deja Haugabook on his Instagram. He questioned why everyone was outraged about the relationship, using an example of his own family as evidence.

“SMH my daddy did this same sh*t,” he wrote in a now-deleted post. “Left us to start another family with his goddaughter, I was about 9. But I ain’t judging nobody. To each’s own. It could be true love.”

Deja, the goddaughter, seems to be happy with the alleged marriage. She fired back at the backlash on Facebook, dismissing all the criticism as jealousy.

“People love to call me a child because I’m 18,” she said. “First of all, I’m grown asf. I take care of all my four kids, work full time, have cars paid in full … So you hoes continue to hate on the REALEST B*TCH because I am a QUEEN no peasant.”

Michael also came out swinging in a statement shared by The Neighborhood Talk Instagram account. “It seem like I’m the only n***a in this town (to) have married a young woman, but since it’s me they got to have something to talk about. Look like you little girls are jealous of my wife, but keep on promoting us. I love it,” he said.

Kodak Black is having quite the time of it online. Only weeks ago, a video of him grabbing his own mum’s butt at a birthday party went viral. What next?

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.