A model has alleged she had a lengthy affair with Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine in a bombshell TikTok clip. In the clip shared to the video platform, which has already been viewed almost six million times, Sumner Stroh shows DMs allegedly from Levine. “Embarrassed I was involved with a man w(with) this utter lack of remorse and respect,” the TikTok caption read. According to Stroh, she and Levine had been seeing each other privately for almost a year. “It is unreal how f*cking hot you are. Like it blows my mind. You are 50 times hotter in person,” another alleged DM from the singer read.

Even more incriminating, Levine allegedly asked to name his child after her. “OK serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s w (sic) boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious,” another DM read.

“I was young, I was naive. And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn’t in the scene like I am now. So I was definitely very easily manipulated,” Stroh insisted.

“Maroon 5 is practically elevator music at this point,” she added. “So, I’m sure you know who Adam Levine is. Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year; after I stopped talking to him over a period of months, this is how he came back into my life.”

As Stroh explained, she decided to go public as the affair was bound to become public knowledge after she “sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends I thought I trusted, and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid – so here I am.”

The bombshell TikTok clip couldn’t have dropped at a worse time for Levine, with his wife Behati Prinsloo just announcing that the couple were expecting their third child. The singer and Prinsloo have been married since 2014 and have two daughters together, Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4.

Levine hasn’t publicly responded to the allegations yet. More to come.

