One of the most pleasing music stories of last year was the rumour that Diana Ross and Tame Impala were teaming up for a gloriously unexpected collaboration.

“Diana might be 77 but she is determined to push musical boundaries and challenge herself,” a source explained back then. “She loves reinvention and melting genres together. She’s really excited to work with Tame Impala and is ecstatic with the track – she can’t wait for fans to hear it.”

After months with no updates on the situation, fans could be forgive for thinking the collaboration had fallen by the wayside. New posters spotted in London, however, seem to indicate that a Ross and Tame Impala album is completed and on the way.

As per NME, colourful posters appear to have been put up in the U.K. capital over the weekend. “Coming soon,” the poster loudly declares, followed by Diana Ross and Tame Impala’s names underneath. At the bottom of the extremely psychedelic poster is a long list of what appears to be special guests: Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Thundercat, H.E.R., Brittany Howard, Weyes Blood, and RZA are just some of the big names listed. The poster also states that the album is produced by Jack Antonoff.

You can check out the poster below (and be transported back to the 1960s in the process). We’ll keep you updated when a release date is confirmed for the Ross and Tame Impala collaboration.

Ross released her 25th studio album Thank You last year, which also featured production work by Antonoff. It reached number seven on the U.K. Albums Chart and number 25 on the U.S. Top R&B Albums Chart. Ross has said that her follow-up to Thank You would be “upbeat” as she wants to reflect where she is in her life currently.

“I’m getting ready to go in the studio and do another album and I want to do songs from where I am at – is that the right English? – at this point in time in my life because I feel so incredibly grateful and appreciative of you,” she explained. “I don’t want to sing the blues. I want to sing songs that really speak to you and where I’m at at this time in my life, and optimism, and positive.”

