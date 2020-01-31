Get your ears ready folks, it looks like some brand new Slipknot demos from 1995 have surfaced, and they sound just as incredible as you’d imagine.

Now we know that Slipknot is planning to release their 2008 All Hope Is Gone outtakes, titled Look Outside Your Window, sometime along their current album cycle, however the band’s very first demos from 1995 with former vocalist Anders Colsefni have just emerged.

Originally uploaded the YouTube, the songs give us a glimpse into the early days of Slipknot, 25 years ago to be exact.

The lengthy 12-minute video of the songs was originally uploaded to YouTube on January 29th by the user Black Heart, but it has since been taken down. Songs included in the rare demo playlist are ‘Some Feel’, ‘Fur’, ‘Tattered and Torn’ and ‘Part of Me’.

Lucky for us some dedicated fans have put it up onto Dailymotion for our enjoyment. You can see the demo cover reads ‘Knot for Human Consumption’ which is probably a working title they had in mind back in their heydays.

These demos were recorded prior to the band’s 1996 release, Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat., which was their only official sets of songs with Colsefni before Corey Taylor joined as frontman in 1997.

“This is the original demo which was given by Paul [Gray] to a close friend,” the video description reads. “After owning the demo for 20+ years, that friend sold the demo in 2018. Without Paul’s friend, aka Jubil Lee, chances are this demo would have never seen the light of day.”

You can listen to the 12-minute rare demo tape below.

In recent Slipknot news, Jim Root has recently come out to say he has given up having a family in the name of the band.

“It’s a lot of work,” he told the Irish publication Joe. “It’s a lot of sacrifice… You have to be thinking about your next record while you’re working on the record you’re working on. You always have to be a step ahead of yourself.” The guitarist went on to explain how taxing all of the touring can be on personal relationships with family and friends at home, describing it as living in “two alternate realities.”