In the weeks leading up to his death, Aaron Carter was reportedly working on an album in the hopes of making up with his brother Nick Carter.

In the weeks leading up to his death, Aaron Carter was reportedly working on a new album in the hopes of mending his relationship with his brother Nick Carter, as reported by TMZ.

As Taylor Helgeson, Carter’s manager, told TMZ, Aaron was working on a sequel to his 2018 album Love 2, and ‘was really excited about it, seeing it as some of his best work.’

According to Helgeson, the album would have covered a lot of ‘personal topics’, so people would ‘finally understand him and his struggles’. Primarily, however, Aaron hoped to fix the divide between him and his brother Nick and the rest of his family, telling them ‘just how much he loves them’.

The internet was no stranger to the animosity between Nick and Aaron Carter. Growing up, the brothers had a competitive and, at times, complicated relationship. In 2019, Aaron tweeted a moment from the 2001 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, where Nick smashed a pie in Aaron’s face.

Riiiiight. Did that look like he was doing that without anger in his heart and jealousy when i won my 5th kids choice awards. He broke my nose when he did this. FYI. https://t.co/OuQ8ly9za3 pic.twitter.com/1RKByuItCS — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019 Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Did that look like he was doing that without anger in his heart and jealousy when i won my 5th kids choice awards. He broke my nose when he did this. FYI.” he said about the moment, alleging that Nick had always been envious of his fame.

Tension between the brothers also reached an all-time high during their reality show House of Carters, where the brothers exchanged blows over how loudly Aaron was playing his music. In a clip from the show, family members are seen forcing the two apart as they scream at each other.

LEAVE ME ALONE. FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE. IM BEGGING YOU. PLEASE. 🤝 I haven’t even seen you guys and nick you bullied me my whole life. And tortured me as a child. And everyone knows it. ITS BEEN PUBLIC. and now you’re scared of the truth. pic.twitter.com/kd7nIF49PI — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) September 18, 2019

Shortly after Aaron tragically passed away at the age of 34, Nick posted an emotional tribute to him on social media.

“Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded.” he said. “I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….God,Please take care of my baby brother.”