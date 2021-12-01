Aaron Carter has announced that he and his fiancée Melanie Martin have split just one week after the birth of their son, Prince – and it definitely doesn’t sound amicable.

Taking to Twitter, the former pop star – who famously brought us the 2000 bop ‘I Want Candy’ – explained to followers that he and Melanie had “decided to go their separate ways” after she apparently remained in contact with Aaron’s estranged family.

“Due to personal reason (sic) Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways.

“There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating (with) my ex-fiancé ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court, thanks angel you ruined my family. God bless,” Carter wrote.

“I’ve never felt more devastated and betrayed and lied to in my entire life this is such a horrible situation considering prince doesn’t deserve any of this and now it’s my job to just be a single father and that’s what’s gonna happen (sic).”

After one concerned follower asked if Carter had been battling addiction, the singer hit back: “I’m not suffering from any addiction problems that is very appalling and rude of you to say I expect an apology.”

Following messages from fans, Aaron later posted again thanking his supporters.

“Mel and I appreciate the support and concern we have been shown. We both will continue to make prince our priority during this difficult time. Please be respectful while we transition and navigate this unfortunate situation. #HeartBroken,” he noted.

Just one week ago, the pair had welcomed their first child together, whom they named Prince.

Announcing his son’s arrival on November 22, Aaron wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the bub, “Prince is precious I love you son. Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone,” Carter wrote on Instagram, along with a video of him cutting the umbilical cord. “@missmelaniemartin I’m so proud of you hunny you did it.”

He added, “I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god.”

Carter and Martin first made their relationship Instagram official back in January 2020 and were engaged that June.

Check out ‘I Want Candy’ by Aaron Carter: