Following the news that Aaron Carter’s unfinished memoir is set to be released this week, his management has slammed publishers while insisting the troubled star didn’t want the book to be released.

Following the shock death of the teen popstar at the age of 34 last weekend, it was revealed that Aaron had been working on a memoir, which is now set to be titled Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life and will be released by Ballast Books on November 15.

However, it has now been revealed that prior to his tragic death, Aaron desperately tried to stop publishers from releasing the memoir to the public.

“Aaron, in the midst of [working on the book], said, ‘I want nothing to do with this’ and stopped, so the fact that the publisher is saying it’s green-lit, it’s not,” his publicist told Page Six.

“That’s against Aaron’s wishes.”

It comes after Carter’s ex-girlfriend Hilary Duff, whom he dated on and off from 2000 until 2003, publicly slammed the release of the late singer’s book while calling it an “uninformed, heartless, money grab.”

An excerpt of the book regarding the pair’s relationship read: “Hilary and I lost our virginity to each other at a hotel… in LA. I think it was her birthday, maybe her 13th [September 28 2000], but I don’t remember. Her friends walked in, and we just yelled at them to get out.”

In an interview with DailyMail.com, the Lizzie McGuire star hit back at the claim, saying, “It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalise on this tragedy without taking the appropriate time or care to fact-check the validity of his work.”

‘To water down Aaron’s life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting. In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab.”

Meanwhile, Aaron’s reps told Page Six that they wanted to thank Duff for speaking out.

“In the few short days following our dear friends passing we have been trying to grieve and process while simultaneously having to deal with obscenely disrespectful and unauthorised releases including an album titled blacklisted, a single titled ‘Lately’ and now a book,” Taylor Helgeson, of Big Umbrella Management, said.

“This is a time for mourning and reflection, not heartless money grabs and attention seeking. We would ask the parties responsible to remove the aforementioned content and that no further content be released without approval from his family, friends, and associates.”

Despite the backlash by Aaron’s management, Andy Symonds, the publisher behind the book, refused to budge, telling Page Six that Carter “hired” him to “help tell the world his story.”

He added in a press release sent to Rolling Stone, that Carter “was an open book during the writing process.”

“It’s a tragic irony that his autobiography will never include all his stories, thoughts, hopes, and dreams as he intended,” Symonds said.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.