Aaron Carter has reportedly filed for a restraining order from his ex-fiancée and the mother of his child Melanie Martin.

Entertainment outlet The Blast has confirmed that Carter filed for a TRO last Wednesday, the same day that he announced his split from his ex.

The singer took to his Twitter account to inform fans of the relationship update. “My relationship has come to a point where we have to part ways. Please respect my privacy at this time. Thank you,” he wrote at the time.

Shortly after, Carter followed the post up with some more details about the split. “I have no intentions on being in any relationship anytime soon,” Carter wrote. “I’m too scarred and I can’t trust any woman. So I’m going to protect my soul and my heart at this time.”

Things began to turn publicly ugly when Carter posted a video of himself chasing down his ex on Thursday as she wheeled away a pink suitcase. Carter seems to hand her over a piece of paper in the video, and says the words, “You’ve been served”. He captioned the video, ” You’ve been served. See you in court. #restrainingorder”.

Fans took to Twitter to point out that Melanie look “scared” in the clip, to which Carter responded, “legally, I have the right to serve Melanie.”

Carter and Martin share a baby son together named Prince and Carter announced his birth on Nov. 22nd. They have been in an on and off relationship since January 2020 and were engaged that June.

The last split between the couple happened just last month, however, Martin and Carter appeared to have gotten back together since.

“Due to personal reason (sic) Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Carter announced on social media at the time.

“There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating (with) my ex-fiancé ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court, thanks angel you ruined my family. God bless,” he added.

“I’ve never felt more devastated and betrayed and lied to in my entire life this is such a horrible situation considering prince doesn’t deserve any of this and now it’s my job to just be a single father and that’s what’s gonna happen (sic).”

