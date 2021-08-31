ABBA has taken to social media to tease a “special live stream announcement” set to be unveiled later this week.

It’s the latest morsel we’ve heard from the band regarding their cryptic ABBA Voyage project, which the band began teasing on August 26th. Information about the forthcoming announcement is sparse, leaving fans speculating whether new music, a tour, or both is imminent.

“Join us at 5:45 pm (UK time) this Thursday [September 2] for a special Livestream announcement on YouTube. The journey is about to begin,” the pop group tweeted.

Join us at 5:45pm (UK time) this Thursday for a special livestream announcement on YouTube. The journey is about to begin. @ABBAVoyage #ABBAVoyage #ABBA — ABBA (@ABBA) August 31, 2021

The quartet – Agnetha Faltskog, Anna-Frid Lyngstad, Bjorn Ulvaeus, and Benny Andersson – hit the studio in 2018, promising their first new music since 1982. ABBA announced that two new singles would be released that year. Those songs, ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ and ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’, have been repeatedly delayed – though the band has promised to make amends by releasing five new singles.

The Abba Voyage website launched on August 26th, featuring an image of four planets, teasing the date September 2nd. Fans that were directed to the website were encouraged to register “to be first in line to hear more about” the new project.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Rumour has it that September 2nd will mark an invite-only special event in New York’s Central Park where “ABBA-themed festivities and announcements” will be made.

It has been reported that the show will involve hologram “Abba-tars” of the group performing their most beloved songs. Those holograms will reportedly be beamed onstage in a purpose-built east London theatre, where fans will be privy to a documentary film chronicling the band’s comeback.

In an interview with BBC, Ulvaeus said the idea had been presented to the band by Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller.

“He came to Stockholm and he presented this idea to us that we could make identical digital copies of ourselves of a certain age and that those copies could then go on tour and they could sing our songs, you know, and lip-sync. I’ve seen this project halfway through and it’s already mind-boggling.”

Filming for the project reportedly took place at London’s Ealing Studios last year.

Check out ‘Voulez-Vous’ by ABBA