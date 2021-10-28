ABBA has confirmed that their upcoming ninth album, Voyage, will be their swan song.

Much to the delight of anybody with a soul, this year saw ABBA reunite for the first time since 1982 — with new music, a new album, and a hologram tour set to travel the world.

In their first press interview since unveiling their return, ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus confirmed that Voyage, which is set to land on November 5th, will be the last new music we ever hear from the Swedish pop powerhouse.

Speaking with The Guardian, Ulvaeus mused that when the band first decided to call it a day back in the early 80s, he thought it would be forever. “In the beginning of the 80s, when we stopped recording, it felt as though Abba was completely done, and there would be no more talk about it,” Ulvaeus says. “It was actually dead. It was so uncool to like Abba.”

“We had a little company, the four of us together,” Andersson added. “Everything Abba earned went into that company and we split it four ways, no matter who did what.

“And then, when we said, ‘Well, this is it, guys, let’s do something else for a bit and then we can go back perhaps in a couple of years and see if we’re still alive’, that was that: we sold the company. We did not expect Abba to continue, I can promise you that.”

Thankfully, the band found it in themselves to muster up one last, glorious album. Though this reunion is only ephemeral, ABBA have already called it a day, and now solely exist in a virtual capacity.

“This is it,” Andersson confirmed. “It’s got to be, you know.”

“I didn’t actually say that ‘this is it’ in 1982,” he added. “I never said myself that Abba was never going to happen again. But I can tell you now: this is it.”

Watch ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ by ABBA: