Keli Holiday has released his collaborative single with Alex Cameron, “Online Jesus,” and there’s a lot going on in the song. Holiday, the solo project of Peking Duk’s Adam Hyde, has bad behaviour on dating apps on his mind in “Online Jesus.” While the musician is now very much publicly in love with girlfriend Abbie Chatfield, his new single draws inspiration from a different phase of his life, marked by the chaos and absurdity of online dating.

“The theme of ‘Online Jesus’ is about online dating and how funny those apps are. A lot of the themes are about looking for love in all the wrong places or embracing and revelling in the chaos that comes with not having a significant other to pull you in, so to speak,” Holiday told Rolling Stone AU/NZ in a new interview.

Holiday revealed how his female friends opened his eyes to the horrors of modern dating in the digital world.

“It seems like a lot of them think they’re God’s gift to women,” Holiday said. “They use these apps quite flippantly… They think that to be the best at the game is just the coolest shit.”

Holiday was also happy to openly discuss his blossoming relationship with reality star and TV present Abbie Chatfield, insisting that he’s on board with being labelled “Abbie Chatfield’s boyfriend” by the public. (Hence our headline!)

“I’m not insecure about being called that,” he told Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “But it’s like, if you’re not going to come up and chat after that, you’re just going to yell at my face then that’s kind of stupid… But I think if anyone has a problem with it they need to take a long hard look at themselves and maybe have a long hard chat with their therapist, because it sounds like they have some serious insecurities going on that they need to fix.”

“Online Jesus” is Hyde’s first release as Keli Holiday since his JESTERMAN EP dropped earlier this year.

The EP marked a new chapter for Holiday, abundant with authenticity and raw ideas, traversing everything from New Age disco to ’90s Britpop to alternative rock.

Tracks on JESTERMAN included “disco” and “horsepower”, the latter of which is about “a woman that takes over any room for better or worse. A woman that’ll pick you up in a Rolls Royce and drop you home in a hearse. A diamond studded Gucci top with a shotgun in her purse. Powerful, strong, scary and sexy.”

Holiday’s debut album, KELI, released in 2022, has amassed over 2 million streams, earning accolades from critics and fans alike.

Keli Holiday’s “Online Jesus” (ft. Alex Cameron) is out now.