Abbie Chatfield’s viral rant about the COVID-19 vaccination has been remixed into a song, and it’s become a genuine contender for this year’s triple j Hottest 100.

The Bachelor star turned Instagram sensation, 26, launched a full blown rant at anti-vaxxers on her podcast It’s a Lot last year, saying: “You need to stop telling people you don’t want the vaccine because actually, who the fuck are you to say ‘I don’t trust it’? I know you do Ketamine!”

The rant has since been composed into a bop by Melbourne DJ Candy Moore — real name Calum Newton — with the title ‘I Know You Do Ketamine’.

Since the song began making its rounds, both Chatfield and Moore have taken to social medias to encourage their fans to vote for the song in this year’s Hottest 100 countdown, which will be revealed on January 22.

People have already announced on social media that they’ve voted for the banger.

Abbie Chatfield has been an avid pro-vax supporter, despite suffering trolling for her advocacy. She has supported lockdowns during the pandemic, and has gotten into some intense conversations due to this.

In another episode of her podcast, she launched another rant, saying: “If the goal was to kill us all off, would they not just say, ‘Oh sorry guys we couldn’t get a vaccine’. They’d just let us [die].”

The reality star also has uploaded a series of videos interviewing medical experts while announcing that she’d be deleting any anti-vax comments on her profiles.

“Any outright anti-vax comments will be deleted on these videos. This is not going to be a place for conspiracy theorists to harbour their discussion,” she posted.

Since starring on The Bachelor two years ago, Abbie Chatfield’s career has moved on the up and up. She has recently been given her own radio show on Hit Network, Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield, which will be airing weeknights from 7-9pm.

We would all be very interested to see if ‘I Know You Do Ketamine’ will make it onto the Hottest 100 this year.

Check out Candy Moore and Abbie Chatfield’s ‘I Know You Do Ketamine’ here: