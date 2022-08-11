Abbie Chatfield recently heard the ‘I’m Lovin It’ jingle while on a podcast, which prompted her to call out Justin Timberlake.

Abbie Chatfield recently went on the Hot Nights podcast, which used the 2003 Justin Timberlake ‘I’m Lovin It’ jingle as an opener. Chatfield was immediately taken aback and didn’t quite recognize the tune, which was reportedly written by Pusha T.

Chatfield and the rest of the podcast members talked about the jingle before Chatfield realized the song was sung by none other than Justin Timberlake. She then apologized to JT for not recognizing his voice behind the tune before immediately backtracking.

“Actually, I’m not going to apologise to Justin Timberlake,” The Masked Singer star said.

She continued, “because he helped gaslight Britney Spears like the rest of the world but that’s a whole other conversation.”

Abbie isn’t afraid to call out toxic behaviour, as she recently called out celebrity chef Pete Evans as well.

27-year-old Chatfield said she never wants to see celebrity chef Pete Evans ever again, and especially not under a mask on The Masked Singer. The reason Chatfield stands so adamantly against Pete Evans is his history of alt-right rhetoric and his recent posting of a neo-nazi meme. In 2020 Evans promoted conspiracy theories that simultaneously claimed the coronavirus is both fake and caused by 5G waves. Soooo, is it fake or is it real and caused by “5G”?

