Ability Fest has announced its 2024 editions.

The work of the Dylan Alcott Foundation in collaboration with Untitled Group, Ability Fest is Australia’s first accessible music festival.

Ability Fest will return to Melbourne on October 19th, set to be held at Alexandra Gardens, while the festival will also head to Brisbane for the first time, taking over Victoria Park on October 26th.

“Ability Fest prides itself on offering a completely unique, inclusive experience. With a love of music at the festival’s core, Ability Fest is devoted to offering a diverse, world class lineup, featuring artists from Australia and around the globe,” a press release states.

This year will see Ability Fest offering a single ticket price of just $60 alongside the return of complimentary admission for carers, with Alcott’s foundation recognising that times are tough for a lot of people in the country.

“For many Australians, the cost of living crisis has created significant financial strain. We believe that music has the power to unite communities, bring people together and lift our spirits, especially during challenging times,” he says.

Victorian Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events, Steve Dimopolous, shares: “Ability Fest’s dedication to making events more accessible and diverse creates a positive impact on both our local community and tourism sector, showcasing that Melbourne continues to be the vibrant and inclusive city we call home.”

Minister for Tourism and Sport, Michael Healy, adds. “With around 5,000 people expected to attend Ability Fest in October, this is a great opportunity to witness world-class musical performances in a completely inclusive and fully accessible environment.”

Ability Fest is a not-for-profit event, with 100% of proceeds from the festival going to the Dylan Alcott Foundation. Every ticket bought helps young Australians living with a disability fulfil their dreams.

Ability Fest drew some stellar names for last year’s Melbourne edition. Sampa The Great, Hilltop Hoods, DZ Deathrays, Alex Lahey, Broods, Meg Mac, and Mashd N Kutcher were just some of the established artists who were booked for the event.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on July 11th at 12pm AEST. The pre-sale begins on July 10th at 12pm AEST (sign up here).

Ability Fest 2024

Ticket information available here

October 19th

Alexandra Gardens, Melbourne, VIC

October 26th

Victoria Park, Brisbane, QLD