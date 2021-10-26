Illy, Peking Duk, Cub Sport, Alex the Astronaut and What So Not will headline this year’s Ability Fest, which is set to go ahead next month.

Festival promoter, Paralympic gold medallist and US Open Golden Slam winner Dylan Alcott announced the event is full steam ahead via Instagram.

“Breaking!!! Ability Fest will be the first major music festival back in Vic!!! Nov 27. Full crowds!!! 2 stages!!! Tix via link in bio xx” the post read.

All proceeds raised from the event will help young people with disabilities achieve their dreams via the Dylan Alcott Foundation.

Born from Alcott’s love of live music, the event allows his foundation to purchase expensive and much-needed sporting equipment, plus provide scholarships and mentoring through their grant program.

In it’s first two years, Ability Fest raised over $500,000 for the foundation.

“I love music festivals, it was the first place that I felt fully included having a disability,” Alcott said.

“I remember I went to a music festival and I was like, ‘No one cares about my disability.’ They just cared about the music and wanted to enjoy it with their friends and family.”

Four years in, Ability Fest had set a new standard in the festival world, showing others what is possible, according to Alcott.

“I want to give young people with disability the opportunity to experience the magic of a music festival which previously may not have been possible for them, and raise a hell of a lot of money in the process,” he said.

The all-abilities event will be fully accessible, with elevated viewing zones, pathways, AUSLAN interpreters, a designated sensory area, quiet zones and companion ticketing.

Headliners Peking Duk are currently touring Queensland for The Grass is Greener festival and Backyard Series events – sans Adam Hyde – with vocalist Michaela ‘Micci’ Baranov.

Their management today confirmed Hyde, who currently resides in Los Angeles, will be at Ability Fest.

You can find the full lineup below – tickets are on sale now via Eventbrite.

Ability Fest 2021

Saturday, 27th November

Alexandra Gardens, Melbourne

* alphabetical order

Alex the Astronaut

Benson

Cub Sport

Dena Amy

Ebony Boadu

Eves Karydas

Illy

Inkrewsive

JK-47Motez

Nina Las Vegas

Peking Duk (DJ set)

Rudely Interrupted

Stace Cadet

Sumner

Sunshine

What So Not

+ more