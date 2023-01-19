Dylan Alcott is, it’s safe to say, a bit of a national treasure, so it’s no surprise that his foundation has attracted an impressive lineup for this year’s Ability Fest.

Australia’s first all-accessible music festival is set to be held in Birrarung Marr in Melbourne on Saturday, March 25th (12pm-10pm). It should be noted that it’s strictly for those aged 18 and over.

One of the leading inclusive events in the country, Birrarung Marr will feature elevated platforms, pathways, Auslan interpreters, accessible toilets, as well as quiet zones and a dedicated sensory area.

And Ability Fest has drawn some stellar names for March’s event. Sampa The Great, Hilltop Hoods, DZ Deathrays, Alex Lahey, Broods, Meg Mac and Mashd N Kutcher are just some of the established artists confirmed to perform.

There’s also plenty of rising stars, including Mulalo, Telenova, and Juno Mamba. You can check out the entire lineup below.

Ability Fest is a non-for-profit event which has hosted some of the biggest names in music and raised thousands of dollars for the Dylan Alcott Foundation. The legendary sportsman’s foundation helps young Aussies living with a disability fulfil their potential through grant programs.

“I’m so proud to see the path Ability Fest has already paved for inclusive events across the country. First and foremost, our main priority is to create a kick-ass festival that happens to be accessible. And that’s something I think we’ve achieved since launching in 2018,” the 2022 Australian of the Year says about the event.

Tickets for Ability Fest go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, January 24th at 12pm AEST. The pre-sale begins on Monday, January 23rd at 6pm AEDT (sign up here). You can find out more information about the event here.

Ability Fest 2023

Saturday, March 25th (12pm-10pm)

Birrarung Marr, Melbourne, VIC

Ability Fest Lineup

ALEX LAHEY

ALTER BOY

BROODS

DAINE

DAMEEEELA

DJ COOPER SMITH

DZ DEATHRAYS

HILLTOP HOODS

JUNO MAMBA

LATIFA TEE

LINDA MARIGLIANO

MASHD N KUTCHER

MEG MAC

MULALO

PARIS

SAMPA THE GREAT

SHOUSE

TELENOVA

THE JOURNEY

TIFF CORNISH

TYSON O’BRIEN

YO! MAFIA