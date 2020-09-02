Have you ever wondered who the man behind the classic AC/DC logo was? Or who was responsible for Angus Young sprouting devil horns and a tail, being violently electrocuted, or being impaled by his own Gibson SG?

In the second season, third episode of the podcast, AC/DC Beyond the Thunder veteran art director speaks about what it was like to work with the band and create the incredible album covers.

During the 70’s, Bob Defrin was the go-to art director at Atlantic Records with quite the resume of musicians from Aretha Franklin to Eric Clapton and Foreigner. And then along came AC/DC, and after listening to this little known band from Australia, Bob Defrin decided their artwork, “has to be like the music. It comes in and hits you over the head and leaves. That’s what the cover should do.”

Throughout the episode Bob Defrin details the stories behind the creation of each cover and the development of the gothic lettering of AC/DC.

“If I had a concept that I wanted to use, I would call Malcolm or Angus and I would describe it to them. They were always involved in the covers, but not sitting over your shoulder telling you what to do. You wouldn’t know that you were talking to one of the major recording artists in the world. They were just delightful to work with. I loved doing AC/DC.”

He definitely pushed the special effects envelope, in a time before Photoshop, and his work has been described as direct, simple, powerful, and even shocking.

He also delves into the changing relationship with the band in the 1980s when the band wanted more creative control. “I would have done something different…(but) what the art director is doing is unique. You’re packaging somebody else’s talent, so you cannot let your ego get in the way of that.”

Bob Defrin’s creative mantra is, “A good cover is not going to help a good album. A bad cover can kill an album.”

With the combination of Acca Dacca’s musical brilliance and Bob’s artistic talents it seems as though AC/DC as a band and as a brand will outlive us all.

