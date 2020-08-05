Aussie rock outfit AC/DC has been around for nearly half of a century, and across their career have produced 16 albums. Can you remember which songs came from which album?

From their inception in Sydney back in 1973, brothers Malcolm and Angus Young produced continuous albums, and sold out arenas across the world. Although Malcolm sadly passed away in 2017, the brothers have left a legacy that shows them as one of the top rock bands of all time

Although they’ve suffered quite a few blows over the years with multiple lineup changes, and even a few deaths of members, AC/DC have pressed through to show that they’re a force to be reckoned with.

With a massive arsenal of music, and even larger plethora of awards, AC/DC proves that they are one of the most influential and legendary rockers to come out of the 1970s. With Grammy Awards, APRAs, and ARIA Awards under their belt, they come highly decorated in the world of rock.

Their early years sported album after glorious album, which saw High Voltage, T.N.T., Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, Let There Be Rock, Powerage, Highway To Hell, and Back In Black released back-to-back in the span of five years.

Their latter years saw an additional nine albums strewn across 40 years. Even though they haven’t produced a new album in six years, they still show no signs of stopping, with rumours of a new album to allegedly drop this year.

Ultimately, the iconic rockers of AC/DC have produced 16 studio albums throughout the years, and we’re wondering how well you can recall those albums.

Are you a whiz when it comes to AC/DC albums? Take our quiz below and find out if you can match some of their songs to the correct album they were on.

Can you match these AC/DC songs to their albums?