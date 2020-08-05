‘Rocking Gran’ set the cobblestones on fire when she blew the crowd away with her dance moves to an AC/DC cover of ‘Highway to Hell’.

Cover band, Badboys performed in 2016 at the Spree Music Festival in Paisley, Scotland. The elderly woman rocked her stuff in front of their stage with her walking and shopping.

In an interview with Team Rock, Badboys’ bassist Billy Kinnear said, “She was amazing and we couldn’t believe the moves that she was coming away with. We were all shouting from the stage, ‘Look at her, she’s awesome!’ She stole the show.”

Luckily, his daughter who was in the audience managed to capture the woman on film. She claps and dances along while pushing her walker before she hits two big moves with air guitar and a fist to the sky. As she continues on her way she pauses to acknowledge and bow to her audience. She received quite a cheer.

“As we say in Badboys, ‘You’re as old as you rock’ – and boy, can she rock! With moves like that, she must have been a rocker back in the day. We’d love to know the gigs that she’s been to. It was such a great buzz. It made our day and everyone else’s,” Billy Kinnear, the bassist, said.

Rocking Granny’s fancy footwork and rocking moves has entertained many fans with over 100,00 views on YouTube.

Soon AC/DC fans may be able to rock out to more than the classics. Dee Snider, of the Twisted Sisters, has recently announced that a new AC/DC album is headed our way so keep your ears peeled. Loudwire has reported that fans should expect to hear Brian Johnson’s vocals, Phil Rudd on drums, Cliff Williams on bass guitar and Angus Young’s nephew Stevie on rhythm guitar.

Check out this ‘Rocking Gran’ show her moves to this AC/DC hit:

