Aussie powerhouses AC/DC are about to have their very own craft beers.

Dubbed the AC/DC PWR UP Juicy IPA and the AC/DC TNT Double IPA, the two beers will come in 16oz collector’s cans and created by KnuckleBonz and Calicraft.

To announce the beer’s impending release, they issued a statement. “We are excited to announce this is the first in a series of AC/DC branded beers to be featured in this unique collaboration to bring quality beverages to the music superfan.”

As per NME, the AC/DC PWR UP Juicy IPA has been named after the band’s recent 2020 released album POWER UP and is a 6.6% “modern take” on a juicy/hazy IPA. As per the press release, it’s “designed to be an all-day session IPA – perfect for at the show or at the after-party”.

The second beer in the duo is the AC/DC TNT, with its named derived from the band’s song ‘TNT’ from their first international album, High Voltage.

The AC/DC TNT Double IPA is a modern take on a classic style, just like the song, proving that “classics never go out of style.”

To create this one, the brands stated, “We blend a mix of Australian Cascade, American Cascade and Simcoe to create a big, bold 8.2% Double IPA.”

Featuring flavours of fresh-cut grapefruit, sweet mango and fresh pine, they explain the taste sensation as being so good it will metaphorically “explode out of the glass”.

The beers are available to be pre-ordered here. The limited first batch will begin shipping from July 26th.

Check out their AC/DC craft beers below: