Given AC/DC have performed countless physically demanding gigs over the years, it’d be reasonable to expect them to have racked up their fair share of injuries.

However, as Angus Young and Brian Johnson recently revealed, they’ve actually been “pretty lucky” as far as serious injury is concerned.

Speaking on the ‘Let There Be Talk’ podcast (via Blabbermouth), the pair revealed they have never had to undergo any surgeries as a result of their performances.

“[No surgeries] whatsoever… being on stage, I might [get] the odd bruised ankle,” said Young.

In fact, he said his most consistent injury was something as innocuous as “[losing] a lot of [toe] nails.”

“[Toenails] used to go first, because [of the] wear and tear,” he said.

“I was guaranteed every tour, at least three or four times during a tour, I would lose a toenail or two… so that was always expected, but I’ve been pretty lucky,” he continued.

“I think the worst I ever got was a thing with my finger one time — I had a splint. That lasted all of a second. That came off first thing, and I still had to play with a fractured finger. So I got through that,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Johnson confirmed he has been “as lucky as Angus.”

“I’ve never spent a night in hospital in my life – touch wood,” he said, “apart from the obvious, when my ears went and all that, but that’s invisible… so, thank God about that.”

“Other than that, honestly, I’ve been as lucky as Angus in a way. We should have been hurt — me and Angus — many times, but we were always very lucky,” he said.

The surprising revelation comes ahead of the release of the band‘s seventeenth full-length album, ‘Power Up‘.

Set to arrive Friday, November 13, the album will feature AC/DC‘s reunited lineup of Young, Johnson, Phil Rudd, Cliff Williams and Stevie Young.

Check out Angus Young and Brian Johnson discussing their injuries in AC/DC: