AC/DC have continued to shake the live touring circuit this year.
The Aussie rock legends are not just back – they’re back with a thunderous roar that’s got Europe quaking in its boots. For their upcoming tour of the continent, a mind-blowing 1.5 million tickets evaporated in just 24 hours. There aren’t many bands that can pull in such a devoted following – there’s a reason that AC/DC keep proving age is just a number.
This will be AC/DC’s first European tour since 2016, so appetite is strong for the upcoming shows. They’ll head to Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France, and Ireland between May and August, playing the biggest and best arenas.
AC/DC 2024 European Tour
Tuesday, May 17th
Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen, GER
Saturday, May 21st
Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen, GER
Wednesday, May 25th
RCF Arena, Reggio Emilia, ITA
Sunday, May 29th
La Cartuja Stadium, Seville, SPA
Wednesday, June 1st
La Cartuja Stadium, Seville, SPA
Sunday, June 5th
Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, NET
Thursday, June 9th
Olympic Stadium, Munich, GER
Monday, June 12th
Olympic Stadium, Munich, GER
Friday, June 16th
Rinne, Dresden, GER
Tuesday, June 19th
Rinne, Dresden, GER
Saturday, June 23rd
Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, AUT
Tuesday, June 26th
Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, AUT
Friday, June 29th
Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich, SWI
Saturday, June 30th
Wembley Stadium, London, UK
Friday, July 7th
Wembley Stadium, London, UK
Thursday, July 13th
Ring, Hockenheim, GER
Monday, July 17th
Wasen, Stuttgart, GER
Saturday, July 21st
Old Airport, Bratislava, SLO
Thursday, July 27th
Zeppelinfeld, Nuremberg, GER
Monday, July 31st
Messe, Hannover, GER
Friday, August 4th
Messe, Hannover, GER
Tuesday, August 9th
Festivalpark Stenehei, Dessel, BEL
Saturday, August 13th
Hippodrome Paris Longchamp, Paris, FRA
Wednesday, August 17th
Croke Park, Dublin, RE