AC/DC have continued to shake the live touring circuit this year.

The Aussie rock legends are not just back – they’re back with a thunderous roar that’s got Europe quaking in its boots. For their upcoming tour of the continent, a mind-blowing 1.5 million tickets evaporated in just 24 hours. There aren’t many bands that can pull in such a devoted following – there’s a reason that AC/DC keep proving age is just a number.

This will be AC/DC’s first European tour since 2016, so appetite is strong for the upcoming shows. They’ll head to Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France, and Ireland between May and August, playing the biggest and best arenas.

You can check out all tour dates below. Tickets can be found via the band’s official website.

AC/DC 2024 European Tour

For ticket information, check out the official AC/DC website

Tuesday, May 17th

Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen, GER

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Saturday, May 21st

Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen, GER

Wednesday, May 25th

RCF Arena, Reggio Emilia, ITA

Sunday, May 29th

La Cartuja Stadium, Seville, SPA

Wednesday, June 1st

La Cartuja Stadium, Seville, SPA

Sunday, June 5th

Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, NET

Thursday, June 9th

Olympic Stadium, Munich, GER

Monday, June 12th

Olympic Stadium, Munich, GER

Friday, June 16th

Rinne, Dresden, GER

Tuesday, June 19th

Rinne, Dresden, GER

Saturday, June 23rd

Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, AUT

Tuesday, June 26th

Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, AUT

Friday, June 29th

Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich, SWI

Saturday, June 30th

Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Friday, July 7th

Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Thursday, July 13th

Ring, Hockenheim, GER

Monday, July 17th

Wasen, Stuttgart, GER

Saturday, July 21st

Old Airport, Bratislava, SLO

Thursday, July 27th

Zeppelinfeld, Nuremberg, GER

Monday, July 31st

Messe, Hannover, GER

Friday, August 4th

Messe, Hannover, GER

Tuesday, August 9th

Festivalpark Stenehei, Dessel, BEL

Saturday, August 13th

Hippodrome Paris Longchamp, Paris, FRA

Wednesday, August 17th

Croke Park, Dublin, RE