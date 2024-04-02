AC/DC have continued to shake the live touring circuit this year. 

The Aussie rock legends are not just back – they’re back with a thunderous roar that’s got Europe quaking in its boots. For their upcoming tour of the continent, a mind-blowing 1.5 million tickets evaporated in just 24 hours. There aren’t many bands that can pull in such a devoted following – there’s a reason that AC/DC keep proving age is just a number.

This will be AC/DC’s first European tour since 2016, so appetite is strong for the upcoming shows. They’ll head to Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France, and Ireland between May and August, playing the biggest and best arenas.

You can check out all tour dates below. Tickets can be found via the band’s official website.

AC/DC 2024 European Tour

Tuesday, May 17th
Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen, GER

Saturday, May 21st
Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen, GER

Wednesday, May 25th
RCF Arena, Reggio Emilia, ITA

Sunday, May 29th
La Cartuja Stadium, Seville, SPA

Wednesday, June 1st
La Cartuja Stadium, Seville, SPA

Sunday, June 5th
Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, NET

Thursday, June 9th
Olympic Stadium, Munich, GER

Monday, June 12th
Olympic Stadium, Munich, GER

Friday, June 16th
Rinne, Dresden, GER

Tuesday, June 19th
Rinne, Dresden, GER

Saturday, June 23rd
Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, AUT

Tuesday, June 26th
Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, AUT

Friday, June 29th
Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich, SWI

Saturday, June 30th
Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Friday, July 7th
Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Thursday, July 13th
Ring, Hockenheim, GER

Monday, July 17th
Wasen, Stuttgart, GER

Saturday, July 21st
Old Airport, Bratislava, SLO

Thursday, July 27th
Zeppelinfeld, Nuremberg, GER

Monday, July 31st
Messe, Hannover, GER

Friday, August 4th
Messe, Hannover, GER

Tuesday, August 9th
Festivalpark Stenehei, Dessel, BEL

Saturday, August 13th
Hippodrome Paris Longchamp, Paris, FRA

Wednesday, August 17th
Croke Park, Dublin, RE

