Pearl Jam sent Australian fans into a spin last month teasing an impending tour on social media, but they’re not the only ones we’re likely to see hit our shores this year, according to industry insiders.

The rockers shared a video performing Do The Evolution at their 1998 show at Melbourne Park along with the caption, “Are you koala-fied for our ticket presales? Not a current member? Hop to it, mate! #TenDaysOfPJ”.

Ticketek have a waitlist on their website, promising fans who sign up the first of any news.

Meanwhile, Green Day appeared on Sunrise last month and hinted at a possible return to Australia, after their hugely-anticipated Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer – who have both since toured the country – was cancelled back in 2020.

“We haven’t been to Australia in years,” vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong said. “We definitely want to come back — maybe 2025. Every time we go to Australia, it’s hard to leave.”

Of course, Australian news outlets have been reporting that “dates have been locked in” and that Beyoncé will be bringing her Renaissance World Tour to Australia for almost a year now.

The Daily Telegraph reported last February that the ‘Break My Soul’ singer was “firming up dates in the middle of November across Australia.”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Which, of course, didn’t happen.

But insiders swear the Australian dates are imminent.

Beyoncé last performed in Australia as part of The Mrs. Carter World Tour in late 2013, stopping at every Australian capital city except Darwin and Hobart.

AC/DC, with singer Brian Johnson fronting the band, will launch its 2024-25 world tour Munich in June, and insiders predict the Australian leg will hit our shores late this year or early next, according to the Herald Sun.

The Herald reported that The Rolling Stones, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen and Kylie Minogue are also top of promoters’ priorities to get Down Under this year.

The Cure, Depeche Mode, The Eagles, Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne and Take That are also being sounded out to bring their current tours to Australia.

“Superstar acts will keep coming here as long as there is demand, and right now the appetite is still very strong,” a concert industry insider told the publication. “People want to go out to see their favourites. They really value that.”

This year’s tour calendar is already incredibly strong, with confirmed stadium shows by Taylor Swift, Pink, and Coldplay, and arena tours featuring Blink 182, Jonas Brothers, Iron Maiden, Queens of the Stone Age, James Blunt and Macklemore.