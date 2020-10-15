Paul Matters, former bassist of AC/DC, has passed away. His death was confirmed by AC/DC biographer Jesse Fink, who authored the book Bon: The Last Highway.

Matters played bass for the band in 1975 following the recording of their 1974 debut High Voltage. He was fired just several weeks later by Scott and subsequently replaced by Mark Evans.

Throughout his life Paul Matters was largely private about his involvement in AC/DC — only ever giving one interview to Jesse Fink for Bon: The Last Highway.

An interview that saw Matters muse that he likely got the boot from the band because he was “a bit lazy” and a “bit cranky”, possibly due to not having enough money to eat.

“I didn’t have any food in my stomach. They [management] didn’t give us any money to buy food or anything.”

Matters performed live with the band on a national tour promoting High Voltage.

His friend, Rod Wescombe, took to Facebook today to share a tribute post honouring the late rocker.

“I first met Paul in 1973 when he was playing bass in ‘Armageddon’ at a gig in Hamilton, Newcastle N.S.W.,” he wrote.

“When I was living in Toronto he would drop into the house in the late hours to party and he loved to party.

“In late ’75 after he departed AC/DC we played together in a one-off band called ‘Miss Australia Band’ at a gig on a ferry on Lake Macquarie. I moved to Sunshine on the lake further south and Paul would drop in to chill whenever he was in the area. I recall he could always make me laugh when he was in the mood.

“After leaving New South Wales I lost contact with him as did many other people over the years.

“From all reports he lived a reclusive life in his later years and his early rock n’ roll lifestyle led to ailing health.

“He will be missed by all who knew him.”

