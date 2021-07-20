Prepare to deck out your little ones in the most rockin’ gear around, because Aussie legends AC/DC have officially dropped their kidswear line.

Located on their official website, the range includes everything from onesies emblazoned with the AC/DC logo and lyrics, to jumpers, dresses and t-shirts made especially for little rockers.

“Get them hooked on rock and roll early!” the AC/DC kids merch store reads.

“At the AC/DC Official Store, we have a wide variety of T-Shirts and tanks available for toddlers, kids, and juniors. With products featuring band logos and cover art from your favourite albums, you can outfit the littlest headbangers in your life with the coolest gear around.”

Kidswear isn’t the only venture the iconic rockers have delved into of late, with the Aussie powerhouses also about to have their very own craft beers.

Dubbed the AC/DC PWR UP Juicy IPA and the AC/DC TNT Double IPA, the two beers will come in 16oz collector’s cans and created by KnuckleBonz and Calicraft.

To announce the beer’s impending release, they issued a statement. “We are excited to announce this is the first in a series of AC/DC branded beers to be featured in this unique collaboration to bring quality beverages to the music superfan.”

As per NME, the AC/DC PWR UP Juicy IPA has been named after the band’s recent 2020 released album POWER UP and is a 6.6% “modern take” on a juicy/hazy IPA. As per the press release, it’s “designed to be an all-day session IPA – perfect for at the show or at the after-party”.

The second beer in the duo is the AC/DC TNT, with its name derived from the band’s song ‘TNT’ from their first international album, High Voltage.

The AC/DC TNT Double IPA is a modern take on a classic style, just like the song, proving that “classics never go out of style.”

To create this one, the brands stated, “We blend a mix of Australian Cascade, American Cascade and Simcoe to create a big, bold 8.2% Double IPA.”

Featuring flavours of fresh-cut grapefruit, sweet mango and fresh pine, they explain the taste sensation as being so good it will metaphorically “explode out of the glass”.

The beers are available to be pre-ordered here. The limited first batch will begin shipping from July 26th.

