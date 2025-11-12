AC/DC delivered a spectacular surprise to Australian fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday evening, performing “Jailbreak” for the first time in 34 years.

The legendary rockers kicked off the Australian leg of their Power Up world tour with a rare treat, marking their first live appearance on home soil since 2015.

The Bon Scott-era classic hadn’t been heard live since November 16th, 1991, when the band wrapped up their Razor’s Edge world tour at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand. Originally released as a single in England and Australia in 1976, “Jailbreak” appeared on the Australian edition of Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap but remained unavailable in North America until the 1984 release of the ’74 Jailbreak EP.

The song served as a live favourite throughout the Bon Scott era, with Brian Johnson adopting it during the band’s 1985 Flick of the Switch tour. Its return after more than three decades demonstrated AC/DC’s commitment to rewarding patient Australian fans who had waited nearly a decade for the band’s homecoming.

Despite ostensibly touring in support of Power Up, AC/DC’s setlist features only two tracks from the 2020 album: “Demon Fire” and “Shot in the Dark”. The pandemic prevented touring when the album was released, leaving these songs largely unperformed until now. The 21-song show instead draws heavily from their extensive catalogue, with 12 tracks from the Bon Scott period and nine from Brian Johnson’s tenure.

Johnson’s return to active AC/DC duty represents a remarkable comeback story. Hearing problems forced him to step away from their 2016 tour on doctor’s orders, with Axl Rose completing the remaining dates. “I didn’t feel too good myself about the whole thing,” Johnson reflected in 2020.

Time away from the stage and a sophisticated new in-ear hearing device enabled Johnson’s return for Power Up‘s creation. The current tour features a refreshed lineup including drummer Matt Laug and bassist Chris Chaney, who began performing with the band when the Power Up tour commenced in May 2024.