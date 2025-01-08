The Sydney house where Angus and Malcolm Young of AC/DC grew up has been demolished, sparking backlash from fans.

Located at 4 Burleigh Street in Burwood, the home played a key role in the band’s history, serving as the birthplace of AC/DC in 1973.

Despite being listed on the National Trust Register of Historic Houses in 2013, the property was purchased by Burwood Square Pty Ltd in 2023 for $5.8 million and demolished late last year. The developers claim they were unaware of the home’s significance.

“We regret that the previous long-term owner did not share this vital part of the property’s background with us,” said Burwood Square general manager Leon Kmita. “Learning about this connection after our plans were already underway has shocked us. We are genuinely sorry for this oversight.”

Kmita also revealed plans to salvage materials from the site to create a dedicated space for fans. “We feel a strong responsibility to honour AC/DC’s legacy and to make amends to all the fans who hold this band in such high regard. While we cannot change the past, we are dedicated to celebrating this significant part of their story,” he added.

Burwood Council acknowledged the demolition but noted that the property was not heritage-listed or protected under local or state legislation. “As it is not heritage listed or protected under local or state legislation, and because The National Trust is a community-based, non-government organisation, with no statutory authority, the property does not have enforceable protections,” the Council stated.

The Young family moved to Burwood in the 1960s after migrating from Scotland. The house was a key part of AC/DC’s story, with Angus and Malcolm forming the band there in 1973. Burwood Council has previously commissioned a mural honoring the brothers at 12 Burleigh Street and remains committed to celebrating the area’s musical legacy.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Fans of AC/DC and advocates for cultural preservation have called for better safeguards to protect Australia’s musical landmarks, as the developers work to honour the band’s legacy.

In other AC/DC news, there’s been whispers of a massive homecoming tour for the music giants.

According to a report in the Herald Sun, “tour insiders” have suggested the legendary rock band is “strongly tipped for stadium dates in the last quarter of 2025” as part of their Power Up tour.