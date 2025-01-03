The year has just begun, but rumours about blockbuster Australian tours are already heating up, with AC/DC fans buzzing over whispers of a massive homecoming tour.

According to a report in the Herald Sun, “tour insiders” have suggested the legendary rock band is “strongly tipped for stadium dates in the last quarter of 2025” as part of their Power Up tour.

If true, the Australian shows would mark a significant milestone, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the band’s last local tour.

AC/DC’s Rock or Bust world tour in 2015 was memorable for its lineup changes and nostalgic power. It saw Phil Rudd return to the drums after a 20-year absence, and Stevie Young take over rhythm guitar duties following Malcolm Young’s retirement in 2014.

That tour concluded in 2016, with Axl Rose stepping in for Brian Johnson due to hearing issues.

Since then, AC/DC has remained relatively quiet on the touring front, with their 2020 album Power Up sparking hope for a return that didn’t materialise until isolated performances in 2023 and 2024.

While the band recently played 24 UK shows and has North American dates scheduled until mid-2025, no Australian stops have been confirmed. These tours have featured Matt Laug and Chris Chaney filling in for longtime members Phil Rudd and Cliff Williams.

Speculation about a 2025 tour is tempered by recent disappointments, such as rumours about a 2024 Australian tour that failed to materialise.

However, the prospect of AC/DC performing on home soil has reinvigorated fans, particularly following a quiet decade for the band in Australia.

Meanwhile, the demolition of the Young family home in Burwood, Sydney, has reignited conversations about the band’s cultural legacy.

The property at 4 Burleigh Street, where Malcolm and Angus Young grew up alongside their brother George Young of the Easybeats, was purchased in 2023 and recently torn down to make way for a $28.75 million residential development.

Although Burwood Council defended the move, citing the property’s lack of heritage listing, many fans and critics have expressed disappointment, arguing that the house should have been preserved as a museum or cultural site.

In its place, the council has announced plans for a mural and choir performances to honour AC/DC’s contributions to rock history.

Other artists at the top of promoters’ wish lists for 2025, according to the Sun, are Bruce Springsteen, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan, while insiders are reportedly “confident” the current world tours by Justin Timberlake, Linkin Park, and Avril Lavigne will expand to include Australia at some point this year.