Do you want to live in a famous rockstar’s house? Do you specifically want to live in a house a famous rockstar lived in for four years four decades ago? You’re in luck – the former home of Ace Frehley is available to rent on Airbnb.

As per Loudwire, the KISS co-founder lived in the Connecticut property from 1979 until 1983, although he didn’t sell it until three years later.

It’s quite the mighty property, containing five bedrooms and seven bathrooms spread over 6400-square feet. You have to pass through an imposing iron gate AND cross a stone bridge to even get to the house. Rock ‘n roll!

If you feel like really laying into the rockstar experience, there’s a recording studio in the house. And it’s not just any old recording studio – it was designed by renowned architect John Storyk, who designed Electric Lady Studios in New York City. Electric Lady Studios was initially built for Jimi Hendrix, and would later be used by the likes of David Bowie and Stevie Wonder.

“Live like a rock star!!!” the official Airbnb listing proclaims.

“Welcome to the former residence of Ace Frehley of the iconic band KISS. Cross through iron gates, over a stone bridge and up a circular driveway with garden pond and waterfall and arrive at this 6400 sf 4 bedroom home,” the description reads.

“Situated across from a 70 acre private farm w/ accessible hiking trails, makes this a perfect escape. Akin to something out of a magazine, this breathtaking home offers wide open spaces, lots of glass & light. Come record in the restored studio, if you’d like.”

Frehley’s old house has already received rave reviews from previous guests, but it won’t come cheap – a one-night stay will set you back over $1200 AUD. Maybe that would be a good price if Frehley was actually at the house for a meet and greet.

You can view some pictures of the property below, and check out the full Airbnb listing here

