Although many fans have their reservations about whether KISS will really hang their masks up after the End of the Road farewell tour, Paul Stanley seems pretty set on retiring.

The KISS rhythm guitarist has shared that he isn’t interesting in ever writing new music for KISS again.

“At this point, I came to the conclusion that it can never compete with the past. Not because it’s not as good, but it hasn’t the connection to important times in your life.

“It doesn’t have that patina to it of, ‘Gee, I remember I heard this song when I was 18,’ or, ‘I heard this song when I was on my first date or whatever.’ You can’t compete with that. It’s more than a song; it’s a snapshot of your life at a certain point.”

Just last year, Stanley stressed that KISS will be retiring after their “End of the Road” farewell tour. In an interview with Rolling Stone (via Blabbermouth), he explained factors like their elaborate costumes contributed to the decision to cease touring after ‘End of the Road’ finishes.

“We were 120 shows into it and having a ball [when the pandemic began]. I mean, most of the time when you lose somebody or the situation changes, you find yourself saying, ‘Gee, if I had only known,’ whereas here, you have a situation where we’ve come to the conclusion that we can’t continue [as a touring band],” Stanley said.

He continued: “It’s not feasible. If we were wearing jeans and T-shirts, we could do this into our eighties or nineties, but we’re carrying around 40 and 50 pounds of gear for a couple of hours. There’s an age factor, which makes it more real for people who may have doubted the idea of the ‘end of the road.’”

“But that in mind, it gives us a night with people where we really get to share what we built together. … So the ‘End Of The Road’, I don’t see it as bittersweet. I see it as sweet. And will there be tears? Sure. But oh, my God, look what we’ve been given. And from what the fans say, look what we gave them. It’s unlike other bands,” he concluded.

