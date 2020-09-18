Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley has reminisced on the first time he met Prince, detailing the “awkward” encounter he had with the icon at a party.

Ace Frehley recently spoke to Ultimate Prince in promotion of his new album, Origins Vol. 2, set for release on September 18th.

“Whenever you heard a Prince song, you knew it was Prince right away – the way he sang and the way he put songs together, his production. It was Prince all the way. He had his own style, and he excelled at it,” he began.

Ace Frehley went on to detail the first time he met Prince, an encounter he described as “awkward” because he was unaware of the legends petite stature.

“It was a little awkward because I didn’t realize he was that short,” he revealed. “I was like a foot taller than him because I had heels on.

“I said hello to him, but we never really conversed. It was just a brief meeting. I never really spent any time with Prince.

“It was very tragic, the fact that we lost him so young.”

