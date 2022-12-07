Adam Newling has fit in one final release this year with the barnstorming single ‘Barmy’.

‘Barmy’ was written after Newling returned home from recording Ruby Fields’ debut album, been doin’ it for a bit. With the pandemic at its suffocating peak, he had “well and truly sunk into the lockdown blues.”

“I had just gotten a dog who, at the time, was a nightmare, but on this particular night everything was at peace, Newling recalls. “The air was still, the house was quiet, and I could hear the highway humming.”

Featuring an infectious lead guitar line and an acoustic shuffle, Newling’s typically raspy voice – like a bracingly Aussie version of The Pogues’ irrepressible Shane MacGowan – sings of the contentment and escapism of a warm, still night; “a perfect moment in time.” as the musician puts it.

How we all appreciated such rare moments of tranquility during those disorientating early COVID times. It’s why ‘Barmy’ is tinged with a light melancholy, the climbing rhythm rising to a place of peace and hope. “I swallowed the world tonight,” powerfully sings in the ponderous chorus.

‘Barmy’ is Newling’s first release since April’s well-received Half Cut and Dangerous EP, which featured key contributions from Ruby Fields and Skegss‘ Benny Reed.

‘Barmy’ comes before a busy few months of touring for the singer-songwriter. Newling will launch his new single with an East Coast tour, beginning in Thirroul on Saturday, January 7th and ending in Brunswick Heads on Saturday, January 28th (see full details below).

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

In a nice turn of events, Newling’s tour kicks off at Wombarra Bowl, which just so happens to be on the same Lawrence Hargrave Dr that he references in the ‘Barmy’ lyrics.

The following month, Newling will perform at Laneway Festival around Australia alongside the likes of Phoebe Bridgers and Haim (more information here).

Adam Newling’s ‘Barmy’ is out now.

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.

Adam Newling 2023 ‘Barmy’ Tour

Tickets available view adamnewling.com

Saturday, January 7th

Wombarra Bowl, Thirroul, NSW

Friday, January 13th

Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle, NSW

Saturday, January 14th

Brass Monkey, Cronulla, NSW

Thursday, January 26th

Vinnies Dive Bar, Gold Coast, QLD

Saturday, January 28th

Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads, NSW