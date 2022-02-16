Ruby Fields has released a live EP featuring live recordings of tracks from her acclaimed debut album.

Directed by The singer-songwriter filmed the performance live at NSW’s Repentance Creek Hall, with the short film being directed by Jamieson Kerr. As well as live recordings of tracks from Been Doin’ It For A Bit, the live EP also includes a bonus B-side track called ‘River’.

Live from Repentance Creek Hall is available on streaming platforms now. You can also watch the live video on Ruby Fields’ official YouTube channel (see below).

Ruby is also set to embark on a national tour this month, which will see her perform in intimate theatres around Australia. Accompanied by her band, she’ll take to the stages of Brisbane’s QPAC and Sydney’s City Recital Hall, before wrapping up in Melbourne’s Recital Hall in April. Support will be provided by Teenage Dads in Brisbane and Sydney and The Slingers in Melbourne.

“We are incredibly excited to tour the album in the way we always imagined and to give everyone an immersive experience in some beautiful hand-picked theatres,” Ruby Fields said about the tour. “Hope to see you there.”

Ruby will be touring her acclaimed 2021 album Been Doin’ It For A Bit. After a long wait for her debut to be released, it was all worth the wait when she saw off hip hop superstar Drake to top the ARIA Album Chart. The unlikely pair had been battling it out during September for the top spot before Ruby finally triumphed on October 1st.

In addition to topping the ARIA Album Chart, Been Doin’ It For A Bit also topped the ARIA Vinyl charts too, making Ruby the 24th Aussie artist to achieve the feat in 2021.

“We wanna say a huge thanks to everyone that’s supported us in love or streams or buying we’re beyond stoked to be #1,” Fields said in a statement back then. “From a little band I started with my friends to this. Thanks to Space 44 for believing in me as a grom and so proud to have a great team behind me in every way.”

You can find full ticket details for the tour on Ruby Fields’ official website.

Check out Live from Repentance Creek Hall: