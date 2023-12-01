Adam Newling has released his highly anticipated new EP, Dorothy Painted Portraits.
According to the indie folk singer-songwriter, his new release contains “stories I’ve heard along grapevines and played out myself while living in rural areas.”
Dorothy Painted Portraits contains all of Newling’s 2023 songs, and he’s been on quite the strong run of singles this year.
There’s “Round the Houses”, a sweet collaboration with Scandinavian/English singer-songwriter Kristina Karsegård, and “Ocean”, a song Newling wrote for his 15-year-old self. There’s also his latest single “Difference of Opinion”, a rousing singalong about agreeing to disagree (or not).
Newling penned the track when he was working in a small town pub and had a sudden realisation. “I realised this pub was like a church to the community,” he explained. “‘Difference of Opinion’ is about the conversations I heard day in, day out, the mumblings and whispers of stories, life, and opinions.
Those three singles are backed up by five new enthralling tracks on the EP.
“The unity of the eight songs comes from really focusing over the course of writing the EP when I was living all up and down the East Coast in some pretty remote-ish areas,” Newling says. “I just tried to really encapsulate my journey of where it was, and the stories that I heard.”
Following his EP release, Newling now sets his sights on his upcoming regional tour of Australia.
He’ll visit Kingscliff, Newcastle, Avalon Beach, Caringbah, Kiama, Wombarra, Rye, Geelong, and Ballarat in December and January (see full dates below).
Adam Newling Dorothy Painted Portraits Regional Tour
Tickets available via adamnewling.com
Saturday, December 9th
Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff, NSW
Friday, January 12th
King Street Warehouse, Newcastle, NSW
Saturday, January 13th
Avalon RSL, Avalon Beach, NSW
Sunday, January 14th
Caringbah Pub, Caringbah, NSW
Wednesday, January 17th
Fillmore’s, Kiama, NSW
Friday, January 19th
Wombarra Bowlo, Wombarra, NSW
Friday, January 26th
Haba, Rye, VIC
Saturday, January 27th
Barwon Club, Geelong, VIC
Sunday, January 28th
Volta, Ballarat, VIC