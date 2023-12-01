Adam Newling has released his highly anticipated new EP, Dorothy Painted Portraits.

According to the indie folk singer-songwriter, his new release contains “stories I’ve heard along grapevines and played out myself while living in rural areas.”

Dorothy Painted Portraits contains all of Newling’s 2023 songs, and he’s been on quite the strong run of singles this year.

There’s “Round the Houses”, a sweet collaboration with Scandinavian/English singer-songwriter Kristina Karsegård, and “Ocean”, a song Newling wrote for his 15-year-old self. There’s also his latest single “Difference of Opinion”, a rousing singalong about agreeing to disagree (or not).

Newling penned the track when he was working in a small town pub and had a sudden realisation. “I realised this pub was like a church to the community,” he explained. “‘Difference of Opinion’ is about the conversations I heard day in, day out, the mumblings and whispers of stories, life, and opinions.

Those three singles are backed up by five new enthralling tracks on the EP.

“The unity of the eight songs comes from really focusing over the course of writing the EP when I was living all up and down the East Coast in some pretty remote-ish areas,” Newling says. “I just tried to really encapsulate my journey of where it was, and the stories that I heard.”

Following his EP release, Newling now sets his sights on his upcoming regional tour of Australia.

He’ll visit Kingscliff, Newcastle, Avalon Beach, Caringbah, Kiama, Wombarra, Rye, Geelong, and Ballarat in December and January (see full dates below).

Adam Newling Dorothy Painted Portraits Regional Tour

Tickets available via adamnewling.com

Saturday, December 9th

Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff, NSW

Friday, January 12th

King Street Warehouse, Newcastle, NSW

Saturday, January 13th

Avalon RSL, Avalon Beach, NSW

Sunday, January 14th

Caringbah Pub, Caringbah, NSW

Wednesday, January 17th

Fillmore’s, Kiama, NSW

Friday, January 19th

Wombarra Bowlo, Wombarra, NSW

Friday, January 26th

Haba, Rye, VIC

Saturday, January 27th

Barwon Club, Geelong, VIC

Sunday, January 28th

Volta, Ballarat, VIC